Top track

All I Need

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Garden Of E presents: KAAZE & SLUSHII

E1
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

All I Need
Got a code?

About

Garden of E returns to E1 with one of our biggest lineups to date. Headlining is Sweden’s KAAZE alongside New Jersey’s billion stream club member SLUSHII on 8th June.

Kaaze’s impact on the world of EDM is undeniable and we are excited to have one of the m...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kaaze, Slushii

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.