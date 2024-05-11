Top track

Mattei & Omich - Miura - Smooth Vocal Radio Rework

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Playlist May | 28th Edition

Paraíso Estéreo
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
PartyMiami
$36.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mattei & Omich - Miura - Smooth Vocal Radio Rework
Got a code?

About

May 11 th, Clear your calendar because it's going down! You're invited to take part in the next 28th Playlist Women's Day Edition.

Come one, come all, bring a guest, and hang loose. This is going to be epic!

TIME:

11 PM TO 5 AM

MUSIC (2 ROOMS):

+ CHA...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by THE PLAYLIST
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
discofuturo, Mau Pino, Mike Trotter and 3 more

Venue

Paraíso Estéreo

1306 North Miami Avenue, Miami, Florida 33136, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.