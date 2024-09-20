Top track

Jane Weaver - Don't Take My Soul

Jane Weaver

Kantine am Berghain
Fri, 20 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€24.69

About Jane Weaver

Since her start in ’90s Britpop band Kill Laura, Chesire-born singer and songwriter Jane Weaver has constantly reinvented her sound. From folktronica to psychedelia to “Day-Glo Pop”, her albums have featured collaborations with Susan Christie, P.J. Philips Read more

Event information

Abusing, evading, and obliterating 20 years of whimsical pop trends, Jane Weaver’s experience as a truly independent and resilient songwriter and sound-carrier commands respect and inspiration in equal measures.

Recalibrating her singular journey in the B...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Puschen, ByteFM & MusikBlog.
Lineup

Jane Weaver

Venue

Kantine am Berghain

Am Wriezener bhf 70, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

