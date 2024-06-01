DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Staycations, Sun Child, Liars Teeth, Mofish

Hope and Anchor Islington
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Staycations

A 5 piece post-punk band hailing from Cambridge but now residing in London and Leeds, the perfect remedy to make you move.

Sun Child

A 4 piece London band, reviving the sounds of the 90s with influences such as Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, Ni...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Staycations, Sun Child, Liars Teeth

Venue

Hope and Anchor Islington

207 Upper Street, Islington, London, N1 1RL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

