Arc De Soleil - Hypno Sun Tour

Le Poisson Rouge
Tue, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Arc De Soleil

Arc De Soleil is one of many monikers of composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Daniel Kadawatha. Inspired by his father's love for the Spotnicks and their soaring guitar-driven sound, Daniel grew up hearing his father play their songs on his homemad Read more

Event information

Arc De Soleil - Hypno Sun Tour - Live at LPR on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (16+)

More shows at http://LPR.com

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arc De Soleil

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

