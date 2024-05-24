DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UnCabaret

El Cid
Fri, 24 May, 6:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
From $30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Beth Lapides hosts

Greg Behrendt

Tim Bagley

James Adomian

Marko Ayling

Julia Sweeney

Jamie Bridgers

Plus Mitch Kaplan and The Band!

This is an all ages event
Presented by Uncabaret.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

