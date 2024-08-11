Top track

Mill

Sluice + Fust

Hi-Dive
Sun, 11 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$18.08

Mill
About

FUST is the songwriting project of Aaron Dowdy, and a Durham NC based alt-country band formed in 2018 currently touring in support of Genevieve, their sophomore album on Dear Life Records.

Fust’s first record Evil Joy was a self-described bitter domestic...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sluice, Fust

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

