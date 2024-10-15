Top track

Jann - Gladiator

JANN

Mojo Club
Tue, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
€39.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JANN Der Mittzwanziger aus dem polnischen Warschau ist charismatischer Künstler, Produzent, Songschreiber – und in seiner Heimat Polen bereits ein Superstar. Schon früh in seinem Leben manifestierte sich JANNs innige Verbindung zur Musik und Kunst – eine o...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Selective Artists, KALTBLUT., Kulturnews, minutenmusik. & OHA! Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Mojo Club

Reeperbahn 1, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

