Be Easy: Tim Fields, 1981 Tokyo, Lakim, DJ Iggy

The Point
Sat, 25 May, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$18.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Chicago! Join 'Be Easy' Saturday, May 25th at The Point for a Memorial Day weekend vibe!

'Be Easy' is bringing crowds the best talent from cities all over the world! With the best fusion of eclectic Future Beats, World Sounds, and Soundcloud gems!

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

