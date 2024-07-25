DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London-born Breaka is a producer and DJ who took on his alias after spending long stints in front of Dub sound systems at events like Subdub and playing to crowds of Students at house parties. His signature sound includes prominent bass lines and unique pe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.