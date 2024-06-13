DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RUDI FLORES QUARTET

La Marbrerie
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
€9.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
De retour en France, le guitariste argentin Rudi Flores donnera un concert exceptionnel à La Marbrerie entourés de talentueux musiciens.

Rudi Flores nous fait partager sa passion pour les musiques traditionnelles d‘Amérique du sud à travers le son intime...

Tout public
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
Rudi Flores

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

