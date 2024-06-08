Top track

Soul Grenades + DreZone - Craig Charles AfterParty

Fox & Firkin
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Soul Grenades plus Dre Zone will keep the party going after the Craig Charles’ Garden Party!

Based in London, hailing from Montenegro, Hackney, Sydney and beyond, Soul Grenades have established themselves as one of the most exciting live scene and festiva...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soul Grenades, The DreZone

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

