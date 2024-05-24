Top track

Lovely Dark - Bound

Lovely Dark

Zhora Darling
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come hear some lovely darkness

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zhora Darling.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Zhora Darling

509 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

