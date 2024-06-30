DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Circus: Pride Edition

Location TBA, Toronto
Sun, 30 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsToronto
From CA$17.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SAVE THE DATE JUNE 3OTH

MORE DETAILS TBA.

This is an 19+ event
The Circus Team
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Location TBA, Toronto

Toronto, ON, Canada
Doors open9:00 pm

