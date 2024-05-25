DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Domicile presents ØTTA

Domicile Miami
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $20.39
About

Saturday May 25th we are bringing you ØTTA
From a stellar performance at Boiler Room to our metal room for her Miami debut.

Her ability to keep dancers on the dance floor all night long with her high energy techno and funky vibe quickly put her on the s...

Girls 18+ guys 21+ with physical valid ID
Presented by Domicile.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ØTTA

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

