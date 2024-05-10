DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fusión: Latino vibes vs Afro vibes

Solum Paris
Fri, 10 May, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €11.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FUSIÓN

La soirée qui t’emmène faire un voyage en Amérique du sud: Reggaeton, Baile Funk, Perreo. En passant par L’Afrique avec l’Afrobeat

Les deux continents dont la musique est la plus écoutée et fait danser le monde entier

Line Up :

- Vace le spécia...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Majors Prod.
Venue

Solum Paris

Pont Alexandre III, 75008 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

