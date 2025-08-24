DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Phacemelter; Bank Holiday Weekender

Rough Trade Liverpool
24 Aug - 25 Aug
DJLiverpool
£19.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THIS TICKET ADMITS ENTRY FOR THE ENTIRE WEEKEND

 Rough Trade Liverpool presents PHACEMELTER ! a weekend of rave to christen our brand new Liverpool venue with the biggest multi-genre party in the city. FIRST WAVE ANNOUNCED NOW featuring sets from Nova Che...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rough Trade Liverpool

54-56 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 4AF
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
290 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.