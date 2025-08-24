Top track

Nova Cheq & Samurai Breaks - VICTORY LAP

Phacemelter; Bank Holiday Weekend Rave

Rough Trade Liverpool
24 Aug - 25 Aug
PartyLiverpool
From £11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

 Rough Trade Liverpool presents PHACEMELTER ! The biggest multi-genre party in the city in a brand new Liverpool venue. Featuring sets from Syntax, Tokky Horror, Nova Cheq, Nikki Chong, Dj Streaks, Miggs, Alien Izz + more. Plus drinks deals + giveaways.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
Venue

Rough Trade Liverpool

54-56 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 4AF
Doors open3:00 pm
290 capacity

