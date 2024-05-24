Top track

Luigi Tozzi - Spiral

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

anafase pres Mental Modern showcase

Kindergarten
Fri, 24 May, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Luigi Tozzi - Spiral
Got a code?

About

We are more than thrilled to reveal you the closing act of the season with the showcase of the Italian label Mental Modern which will bring with us two cornerstones of the label like Luigi Tozzi and Mod21 with their live performance. Alongside them, our re...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Luigi Tozzi, Mod21

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.