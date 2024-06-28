DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DÉRIVES w/ Jennifer Loveless, Livwutang & more

Le Mazette
Fri, 28 Jun, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐒

4 scènes - 4 Dérives

On enchaine avec une nouvelle Dérives le 28 juin : Jennifer Loveless, Livwutang, Jenny Cara, Carole Fe, Bae Party, Tio Leo & Malo Williams, Vickies pour dériver sur les 4 stages jusqu’à 6h.

📍Main Room / Rooftop / Con...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.