𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐒
4 scènes - 4 Dérives
On enchaine avec une nouvelle Dérives le 28 juin : Jennifer Loveless, Livwutang, Jenny Cara, Carole Fe, Bae Party, Tio Leo & Malo Williams, Vickies pour dériver sur les 4 stages jusqu’à 6h.
📍Main Room / Rooftop / Con...
