Rinse+Repeat: New York (After Party)

Laissez Faire
Sat, 11 May, 2:30 am
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After the show, it's the after-party! Join us for the official after-party of Rinse+Repeat: New York on Saturday night at Tribeca's esteemed club, Laissez Faire. Hidden under the Beekman Hotel. Doors open at 2:30 AM, and we're going all night long.

Please...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Rinse+Repeat.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Laissez Faire

10 Theater Alley, New York City, New York 10038, United States
Doors open2:30 am

