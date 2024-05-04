DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rotten City Basement w/ Javi Redondo

Cadavra
Sat, 4 May, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rotten City Basement regresa a Cadavra club con su evento bimensual.

El invitado especial será Javi Redondo, artista cordobés con base en Ciudad de México. Su trayectoria incluye múltiples presentaciones alrededor del mundo que le han permitido mostrar su...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Javi Redondo, Álvaro Cabana

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

