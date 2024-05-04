DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rotten City Basement regresa a Cadavra club con su evento bimensual.
El invitado especial será Javi Redondo, artista cordobés con base en Ciudad de México. Su trayectoria incluye múltiples presentaciones alrededor del mundo que le han permitido mostrar su...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.