Donny Bénet

Petit Bain
Thu, 18 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Donny Bénet de retour à Paris !

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Donny Benét

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

