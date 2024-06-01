Top track

KC Lights & Leo Stannard - Cold Light

KC LIGHTS

Halcyon SF
Sat, 1 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From $12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About KC Lights

Growing up on the tiny isle of Bute off the coast of Scotland, KC Lights found solace and cultural connection through house music, and quickly immersed himself in the community on the mainland. Now, he creates euphoric house and upbeat techno, counting Fat

Event information

KC LIGHTS the Scottish producer that keeps the hits coming returns for a nght of feel-good-fun on the floor! MARIO TAVARES + SPIRO CATALANO support Glasgow's hottest export!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Halcyon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KC Lights

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

