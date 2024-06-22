Top track

FANG + Dr. Know + special guests Love Canal, The Bersmirchers, and Beach Waste

Alex's Bar
Sat, 22 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Legends FANG and Dr. Know return to Alex's Bar plus special guests Love Canal, The Besmirchers, and Beach Waste!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fang, Dr Know

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

