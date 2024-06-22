DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

APIARIO DEL BENESSERE

Tones Teatro Natura
Sat, 22 Jun, 2:00 pm
WellbeingOira
€16.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
L’Apiario del Benessere è un luogo emozionale all’interno del quale si svolgono varie attività con valenza salutare che hanno come denominatore le API, la loro conoscenza, l’utilizzo benefico, e l’interazione con l’uomo e il pianeta Terra. Le arnie delle a...

All ages
Presented by Tones on the Stones.

Tones Teatro Natura

Via Valle Formazza, 28865 Oira VB, Italy
Doors open2:00 pm
1200 capacity

