Angelica Garcia - Little Bird

Angélica Garcia

Heartbreakers
Tue, 23 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£12.10

About Angélica Garcia

With roots in El Monte, California, and Richmond, Virginia, Angelica Garcia’s sound formed as an amalgamation of a bicoastal Southern experience. As Garcia moved locations, her songs followed suit, sometimes switching from noise pop to the textured polyrhy Read more

Event information

honeymooner & So Young presents: Angélica Garcia

Heartbreakers - Southampton: 23/7/2024 / 16+

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Honeymooner & So Young Magazine
Lineup

Angélica Garcia

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

