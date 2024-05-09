DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Polenta no es cualquier fiesta. No es una fiesta para todos, es una fiesta para todos los que la quieren pasar bien, bailar, gozar, venir como quieran, cuando quieran. Cada persona es un láser en la pista, una ensalada de personas que saben disfrutar.
Tam...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.