DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Polenta Jueves 9 de Mayo

Sala Moondance
Thu, 9 May, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Polenta no es cualquier fiesta. No es una fiesta para todos, es una fiesta para todos los que la quieren pasar bien, bailar, gozar, venir como quieran, cuando quieran. Cada persona es un láser en la pista, una ensalada de personas que saben disfrutar.

Tam...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Moondance.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sala Moondance

C. de la Aduana, 21, 28012 679013092, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.