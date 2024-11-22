DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The 900

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Fri, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Be Sharp Promotions and New Cross Live present

The 900

The 900 are the UK’s first and only Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater cover band. Formed by their mutual understanding that no other soundtrack could ever top THPS, The 900 gives you a reason for your back to h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Be Sharp Promotions / New Cross Live
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The 900

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

