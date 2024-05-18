Top track

Fraser Smith Quartet - Bluey

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Art of the Blues ft. Fraser Smith (1st House)

Alfie's
Sat, 18 May, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fraser Smith Quartet - Bluey
Got a code?

About

Join rising star, Fraser Smith for a special live performance in the West End’s hottest new jazz club - Alfie's. Fraser is a saxophonist and vocalist who graduated from both the prestigious Royal Welsh College of Music and Trinity Conservatoire. He is know...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fraser Smith Quartet

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.