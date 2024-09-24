DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SEL - QUEER

Péniche Marcounet
Tue, 24 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SEL nous embarque dans son trip pop-électro haletant. A coups de textes provocs trempés dans l'acide et l’autodérision, il y revendique sa condition de boomer queer sur des musiques aux arrangements sophistiqués, entre synthés vintage et séquences rythmiqu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Peniche Marcounet.
Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open9:00 pm

