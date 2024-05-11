DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a special Audio Visual concert-experience with Sina Bathaie live at the Holy Trinity Church in Silent Disco formant.
Ticket includes rental fee for headphones
There would be no sound in the venue, You will be handed a pair of hadphones that you will hear the concert from.
The conert is set up a standing event however, there are various chairs and pillows and seating configuration around the space
