Sina Bathaie Live at the Church - Silent Disco

Church of The Holy Trinity
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
From CA$79.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a special Audio Visual concert-experience with Sina Bathaie live at the Holy Trinity Church in Silent Disco formant.

Ticket includes rental fee for headphones

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windcatcher Production
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sina Bathaie

Venue

Church of The Holy Trinity

10 Trinity Sq, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

FAQs

What is Silent Disco ?

There would be no sound in the venue, You will be handed a pair of hadphones that you will hear the concert from.

Would it be a seated or standing concert ?

The conert is set up a standing event however, there are various chairs and pillows and seating configuration around the space

