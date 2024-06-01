DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Daisy Chain x Almost Nakey Present: Justin Jay

WICKED WEST (open air)
Sat, 1 Jun, 2:00 pm
DJSan Diego
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Teaming up with our friends at Almost Nakey to kick off the summer w/ Justin Jay, Neumonic, + more ⛓️

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Daisy Chain.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

WICKED WEST (open air)

1735 National Avenue, San Diego, California 92113, United States
Doors open2:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

