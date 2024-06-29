DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
If you can’t get enough of ABBA, boy do we have THE dance party for you! We are a DJ based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA tracks, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s & 80's like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, & so much more. So hone
Read more
Gimme Gimme Disco - Live at LPR on Saturday, June 29th, 2024
Proof of vax is NOT required for this event
11:00 PM doors | 11:30 PM party (21+)
