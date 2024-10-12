Top track

Orchards

The Victoria
Sat, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It’s been a tumultuous few years for Brighton indie/pop darlings Orchards. Primed to bash down the doors of the indie mainstream with their debut album Lovecore back in March 2020, instead the world fell apart (and we all know why), forcing them to take a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pink Mist.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Orchards

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

