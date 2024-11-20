DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sechs Jahre sind seit ihrem letzten Longplayer "Du bist so symmetrisch" und ihrer letzten Berlin-Show vergangen, und man hört, dass sie einen weiten Weg zurückgelegt haben. Das brandneue Album "Io tu il loro" wurde in zwei Wochen in einer Hütte am Ende ein...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.