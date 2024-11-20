Top track

Klaus Johann Grobe - Highway High

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Klaus Johann Grobe

Kantine am Berghain
Wed, 20 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Klaus Johann Grobe - Highway High
Got a code?

About

Sechs Jahre sind seit ihrem letzten Longplayer "Du bist so symmetrisch" und ihrer letzten Berlin-Show vergangen, und man hört, dass sie einen weiten Weg zurückgelegt haben. Das brandneue Album "Io tu il loro" wurde in zwei Wochen in einer Hütte am Ende ein...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by FluxFM & Puschen
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Klaus Johann Grobe

Venue

Kantine am Berghain

Am Wriezener bhf 70, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.