DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disco Boots Workshop

Water Lane Boathouse
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:00 pm
WorkshopLeeds
£24.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for a fun-filled Disco Boots Workshop where you'll learn to add gold leaf to your boots for some extra sparkle!

Welcome to the **Disco Boots Workshop with Gold Leaf**! Get ready to unleash your creativity and give your old boots a dazzling makeo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Water Lane Boathouse

Canal Wharf, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5PS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.