Louis Sclavis, Jacopo Ferrazza, Vincent Courtois

Villa Picchetta
Sun, 2 Jun, 1:00 pm
From €8
Tutte le età
NovaraJazz Festival 2024
Mask required
Distancing not required
No health documentation needed

Via Picchetta, 28062 Picchetta NO, Italy
Doors open12:45 pm

