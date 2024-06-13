Top track

Rini - Mango Showers

Rini and Neel

DROM
Thu, 13 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$23.49

About

Rini & Neel present a pulsing night of Bollywood, Tamil and original Indian fusion and pop music.

Rini

NJ-based singer, composer, and violinist Rini leads a cadre of international musicians, who draw inspiration from Indian classical music, electronica,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

