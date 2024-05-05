DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cuban Sundays

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sun, 5 May, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sambroso Sambroso is bringing you London's most famous Cuban get together, every Sunday at Juju’s Bar & Stage! Join us for an exclusive six hours of the best Cuban music with the amazing DJ Javier La Maquina De Cuba, delicious cocktails and dancing! But be...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
350 capacity

