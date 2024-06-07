Top track

Once More, With Feeling

Big Penny Social
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
TheatreLondon
Come join your favourite grrrl gang for this very special event! Not only will you be entertained by our global, all-star cast but you will also get to witness the final ever match of real-life married couple, Jetta and Charlie Morgan!

EVE Riot Grrrls of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EVE: Riot Grrrls of Wrestling.
Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1400 capacity

