Dusty Durston

The Silverlake Lounge
Wed, 1 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Once more with feeling…Dusty Durston swirls an affinity for 90's alt rock radio with the punch of 00's emo and the irreverence of modern hiphop. He’s dubbed this unique sonic brand “Manchester Music,” a nod to the shared birthplace of a number of critical...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chatterton, Ariella, Dusty Durston

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

