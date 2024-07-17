Top track

VR SEX - Surrender

VR Sex

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 17 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.50

About VR SEX

Technology was meant to be humanity’s tool to combat famine, disease, confusion, and to facilitate life, culture, and innovation. Instead, we’re mired in a digital labyrinth that few care to navigate or even solve. Perhaps it’s not a ruse and the matrices Read more

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

VR SEX
w/ special guests TBA

17+
Presented by Riot Fest
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
Lineup

VR SEX

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

