JC Palmer / Emily Izen-Row / Bonnie Blue

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:30 pm
Free
Friends Serene are delighted to welcome JC Palmer to The Shacklewell Arms for a special free entry London headline show on Friday 7th June.

Support from Emily Izen-Row & Bonnie Blue.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Friends Serene.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JC Palmer

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

