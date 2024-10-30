DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London quartet Los Bitchos describe themselves as “4 gals from the underground realms of London, tripping out on tequila and cumbia vibes”. In practice, it means they serve up Latin rhythms and psych-rock guitars with a disco chaser. Their ’70s Cumbia soun
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.