Devendra Banhart + The Zenmenn

St George's Church
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Devendra Obi Banhart (born May 30, 1981) is a singer-songwriter and visual artist. Banhart was born in Houston, Texas and was raised by his mother in Venezuela, until he moved to California as a teenager. He began to study at the San Francisco Art Institut...

Under 16s to be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
£
Devendra Banhart

St George's Rd, Brighton BN2 1ED
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

