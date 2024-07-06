DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Shakers :
Les Shakers sont nés en 2022 dans un bar de Marseille, où Arthur, Stéphane, Jean-Philippe et Manu ont décidé de former un groupe inspiré des années 50. Leur musique, un mélange de Rockabilly, Country, Blues et Rock'n'roll, les a propulsés su...
