Top track

Closer (Derrick Carter Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

35 Years of Derrick Carter — All Night Long

Phonox
Sat, 15 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Closer (Derrick Carter Remix)
Got a code?

About

‘35 years later, my aim remains the same every week. I come in, blow your party the f**k up, and then break out’ - Derrick Carter.

A pioneer of the full-bodied Chicago house sound that emerged in the late 80s, Derrick Carter returns to Phonox as we celebr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Derrick Carter

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.