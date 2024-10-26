Top track

ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE - Interplanetary Love

Acid Mothers Temple w/ Spirit Mother & Vorhex Angel

Siberia
Sat, 26 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$24.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After performing with such bands as Toho Sara, Ohkami No Jikan, Musica Transonic, and Mainliner, Japanese guitarist Makoto Kawabata decided to continue his musical explorations by bringing together like-minded individuals to create trippy psychedelic freak...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
Lineup

Acid Mothers Temple, Spirit Mother

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

