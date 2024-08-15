DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marcos Valle

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Samba & bossa to psychedelic MPB & beach boogie, Marcos Valle is one the most important musical artists in Brazil’s history.

“There are not many artists in any era in recorded music history that can boast a career as stylistically varied as Marcos.”

The...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marcos Valle

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

